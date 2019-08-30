A day after authorities announced a reward for tips to find a suspect in a Detroit fatal shooting, police have made an arrest.

The 26-year-old suspect was found in Ann Arbor and taken into custody at about 1 p.m. Friday by the Detroit Police Department's 9th Precinct Cease Fire Unit, investigators said in a statement. Other details were not released.

The suspect was caught on camera at the nightspot. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The man had been on the run since the shooting was reported early June 23 at the Cartier Ultra Lounge in the 11200 block of Morang.

Investigators have said gunshots followed a fight that spilled into the parking lot, striking Santo Williams. The 30-year-old father who worked as a DJ at the nightspot died from his injuries.

