Detroit police have released surveillance images of a man who fled an arrest this week on the city's east side.

Officers were called to a Citgo gas station in the 19000 block of Van Dyke at about 2 p.m. Thursday on a report that a man was selling drugs outside, investigators said in a statement.

On the scene, officers recovered a small bag of suspected marijuana from the suspect’s right hand and arrested him, according to the release.

But as they were escorting him to the department's SUV, he pulled away and fled south on Van Dyke, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white Nike hooded sweatshirt. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes him or has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

