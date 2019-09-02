Police: Mom shoots would-be intruder through glass, but it's her son
Detroit — First there was banging on her front door, then the glass of her storm door broke. And then, a 52-year-old inside the home fired her gun. The man on the other side of the door was her son.
The shooting took place just after 8:10 a.m. on the 12900 block of Asbury Park, north of Interstate 96 and east of the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side.
The gunfire hit the 31-year-old man in his hand. After being shot, he was privately conveyed to the hospital.
Police believe the victim may have been suffering a mental health condition at the time.
