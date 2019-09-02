Detroit — A semitrailer fuel spill has closed northbound lanes of Interstate 75 after Interstate 96 on Monday, officials said.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said a semitrailer overturned, spilling an unknown quantity of fuel on the road at 6:10 p.m. Monday. The spill occurred at I-75 near Rosa Parks Boulevard.

Drivers are being directed off I-75 as road crews block all lanes of the freeway in Wayne County. Hazmat crews were en route.

MDOT spokeswoman Diane Cross said the spill required a hazardous materials team response. Crews "will need a while to clear" the road, she said.

It's unclear what type of fuel was spilled or how long it will take for crews to secure the scene. Officials are warning drivers to avoid the area.

Crash on NB I-75

Location: NB I-75 after I-96

Lanes Blocked: All Lanes

Event Type: Crash

County: Wayne

Event Message: NB I-75 after I-96 ALL LANES BLOCKED@Modernize75 — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) September 2, 2019

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/09/02/semi-trailer-truck-spill-closes-75-at-96/2194054001/