Detroit — A 25-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot while sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot on Detroit's east side early Monday morning, police said.

The shooting took place about 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Ronald Brown Academy on the 11500 block of East Outer Drive. That's east of Alter Road.

Police say the victim was sitting alone in the passenger seat of a black Mitsubishi Lancer when she heard gunfire and realized she'd been hit.

After being privately conveyed to an area hospital, she was listed in stable condition.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/09/02/woman-25-shot-school-parking-lot-east-side/2190523001/