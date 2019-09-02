Detroit — One Detroit woman is in critical condition and another is under arrest after a quarrel between the two turned violent on the city's west side Monday morning.

The "domestic-related" shooting, as police are calling it, took place on the 14000 block of Riverview, which is just north of Schoolcraft and east of Telegraph on Detroit's west side.

The suspect, a 32-year-old woman, told police that the victim, 29, "had been physically assaulting her," and that the assault persisted despite "numerous verbal requests for her to discontinue these actions," according to a statement from the Detroit Police Department.

The suspect then allegedly shot the victim multiple times, using a handgun.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, and she's listed in critical condition. Police also arrested the suspect.

