Woman shot, another arrested in 'domestic' violence on west side
Detroit — One Detroit woman is in critical condition and another is under arrest after a quarrel between the two turned violent on the city's west side Monday morning.
The "domestic-related" shooting, as police are calling it, took place on the 14000 block of Riverview, which is just north of Schoolcraft and east of Telegraph on Detroit's west side.
The suspect, a 32-year-old woman, told police that the victim, 29, "had been physically assaulting her," and that the assault persisted despite "numerous verbal requests for her to discontinue these actions," according to a statement from the Detroit Police Department.
The suspect then allegedly shot the victim multiple times, using a handgun.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, and she's listed in critical condition. Police also arrested the suspect.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.