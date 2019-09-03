Detroit — An Ecorse man has been arraigned on charges in connection to separate incidents involving shots fired at police and armed robbery.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Glasco Miles in connection with an armed robbery and in connection with a non-fatal police shooting (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Glasco Miles allegedly robbed a 25-year-old Redford Township woman at gunpoint at a business located at South Schaefer and Bassett streets on Detroit's west side at about 8:50 p.m. Aug. 13, according the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Detroit police attempting to investigate Miles in connection to the robbery at about 1:50 p.m. Aug. 21 allegedly were shot at by Miles, who was on a bicycle, , the Prosecutor's Office said. Miles then allegedly fled on foot, a release said.

Miles was arrested at a home in the 2400 block of Electric in southwest Detroit later that day, the Prosecutor's Office said.

He was arraigned Friday on charges including assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault and resisting and obstructing police.

Miles also is charged in connection with the armed robbery. A preliminary examination will be held at 9 a.m. Friday before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones. A probable cause conference in the shooting case is expected to be held the same day before the judge.

