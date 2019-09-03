Detroit — A 36-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning while sitting in his SUV on an east side street, at least the second shooting of its kind in a 25-hour period, police said.

The shooting took place about 12:55 a.m. on the 20100 block of Spencer, which is south of East Eight Mile and west of Van Dyke.

Police say the victim was in the driver seat of a silver 2007 Chevy Suburban, facing northbound. A woman sat in the passenger seat.

Police then say an "unknown" man fired a shot through the passenger side window, striking the man. He was conveyed to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Early Monday morning, a woman sitting in the passenger side of a black Mitsubishi Lancer in the parking lot of the Ronald Brown Academy on East Outer Drive heard gunfire and realized she'd been hit.

The 25-year-old woman was privately conveyed to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Suspect descriptions were not available in either shooting.

