Man, 36, shot while sitting in SUV on Detroit's east side
Detroit — A 36-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning while sitting in his SUV on an east side street, at least the second shooting of its kind in a 25-hour period, police said.
The shooting took place about 12:55 a.m. on the 20100 block of Spencer, which is south of East Eight Mile and west of Van Dyke.
Police say the victim was in the driver seat of a silver 2007 Chevy Suburban, facing northbound. A woman sat in the passenger seat.
Police then say an "unknown" man fired a shot through the passenger side window, striking the man. He was conveyed to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Early Monday morning, a woman sitting in the passenger side of a black Mitsubishi Lancer in the parking lot of the Ronald Brown Academy on East Outer Drive heard gunfire and realized she'd been hit.
The 25-year-old woman was privately conveyed to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Suspect descriptions were not available in either shooting.
