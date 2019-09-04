Detroit — Detroit police are investigating the shooting of a 16-year-old after his dog allegedly attacked another dog on the city's northwest side Wednesday.

Police say the teen was hospitalized in serious condition.

The shooting occurred at about 6:50 p.m. in the 19200 block of Bentler, near Seven Mile and Lahser roads in connection to a pit bull attack on another dog. It was unclear how the teen came to be shot.

According to Detroit police, a German shepherd belonging to a 39-year-old man was attacked by the pit bull. The man was taken into custody, allegedly after shooting the teen, who is believed to be the owner of the pit bull.

The shooting suspect was barbecuing in front of his home when the pit bull charged at the German shepherd, which was tied up between houses, police said. At some point after, the teen was shot, according to Detroit police spokeswoman Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood.

The weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered, police said.

After police applied a tourniquet to the his wounds at the scene, the teen was transported by medics to a hospital.

Detroit police are investigating the incident.

