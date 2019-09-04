Detroit — A 24-year-old Harper Woods woman was sentenced to three to 15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in July to two felonies in a fatal, single-vehicle crash in Detroit in January.

Aleesha Dykes' guilty plea came in mid-July, the day she was set to begin a jury trial for reckless driving causing death and operating under the influence causing death at Wayne County Circuit Court.

Aleesha Dykes (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

She was sentenced Tuesday by Circuit Judge Bruce Morrow.

The crash took place just after midnight on Jan. 16 on the 18700 block of Moross, per local media accounts. Dykes's vehicle went off the road and hit a home.

Killed in the crash was 26-year-old John Ellis, Dykes's passenger.

He died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

When Dykes was arraigned in February she was given a bond of $100,000/10 percent, but that was lowered the next month to a personal bond for $5,000, paid if she didn't show up for court.

On July 10 she pleaded guilty to both charges. She was given three to 15 year sentences for both, which will run concurrently and be offset by 38 days of time served.

Dykes will serve her term at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti, Michigan's only prison for women.

