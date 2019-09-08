A 28-year-old woman was stabbed in an alley just after 4 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses saw the woman arguing with a man prior to the incident. (Photo: File)

Detroit — Police are investigating three nonfatal shootings that happened in the city overnight and a Saturday afternoon stabbing that claimed a woman's life.

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed in an alley in the 6100 block of Michigan Ave. just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police said that a witness observed the woman coming out of the alley and called 911. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said that witnesses saw the woman arguing with a man prior to the incident.

In a double shooting on the city's west side, Detroit police said an unknown suspect fired multiple shots around 1 a.m. in the 7700 block of Penrod at two men, ages 28 and 29, inside a 2008 Cadillac Escalade.

The 29-year-old driver was privately conveyed to the hospital and the passenger was transported to the hospital by EMS, police said.

Conditions of the victims were not immediately available Sunday morning.

In a separate incident, police said a 37-year-old man was shot near a liquor store in the 10500 block of Whittier around 12:45 a.m.

Authorities said two men were arguing nearby and the victim heard shots and then realized he had been struck.

He was privately conveyed to the hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

