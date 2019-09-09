Detroit — A 51-year-old Detroit man has been denied bond as he faces four felony charges in the early February armed robbery homicide of a 64-year-old man on the city's west side.

At about 9:10 p.m. Feb. 6 Willie Ray Pittman Jr. pulled up on the 14000 block of LaSalle Boulevard, south of Oakman, and honked his horn.

Two men approached with handguns and ordered Pittman and a second person out of the vehicle and down to the ground. Pittman was shot.

Medics took him to a hospital, but he died in surgery the next day.

On Friday, 51-year-old George Robinson became the third person to face charges in Pittman's death, and he faces four felonies: felony murder, first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery. He was denied bond at his arraignment Friday before 36th District Magistrate Bari Wood.

Robinson is due for a probable cause conference on Sept. 20 and a preliminary examination on Sept. 27, both before Judge Ronald Giles. He has requested a court-appointed attorney.

Two others have already taken guilty pleas on charges related to Pittman's death. One was sentenced in August, while the other awaits her fate.

David Calvin Moore, 45, faced seven felonies before pleading guilty to three of them in July: second-degree murder, felony firearm second offense and armed robbery. The charges dismissed were first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, firearms possession by a felony and felony firearm.

For the homicide and armed robbery charges he'll serve concurrent terms of 15 to 25 years. First he'll serve five years for the felony firearm offense, with credit for 200 days of jail time.

Gwendolyn Christian, 39, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder, and had charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery dismissed. She'll be sentenced Sept. 18.

