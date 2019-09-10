The Detroit Youth Choir will perform for the Thanksgiving Day parade in Detroit, parade officials announced Tuesday.

The group is slated to be the opening act when the 93rd America's Thanksgivng Day Parade hits Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit on Nov. 28.

The choir also is scheduled to perform on the main stage during the Parade Company’s largest fundraiser, the 30th Annual Hob Nobble Gobble, at Ford Field.

Detroit Youth Choir (Photo: NBC)

The choir earned a national following after it appeared on "America's Got Talent" in June and wowed judges and earned a golden buzzer from host Terry Crews, a Flint native.

“We are elated to have this remarkable group celebrated once again on a national stage when they open the parade for us on Thanksgiving morning,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO at the Parade Company. “We are thrilled to have this talented choir of young singers also perform at The Parade Company’s Hob Nobble Gobble. The Detroit Youth Choir shines a light on what is possible in Detroit.”

The announcement came hours before the renowned choir was to show off their skills in the semifinal performances on "America's Got Talent." The results air Wednesday on the NBC show.

The youths secured their spot after impressing with a rendition of Carrie Underwood and Ludacris' "The Champion" late last month.

In the wake of the choir advancing closer to the prize in the competition, the Detroit Lions last week announced they would perform Sunday during the halftime show at the team's home opener.

