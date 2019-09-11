Man, 18, denied bond in late July homicide on east side
Detroit — An 18-year-old Detroit man was denied bond on murder and gun charges in the late July shooting death of a 26-year-old man on the city's east side.
Kendell Jones, 18, was arraigned Tuesday at Detroit's 36th District Court on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm. He was denied bond and will remain at Wayne County Jail as his case proceeds.
At about 6:15 p.m. on July 30, "approximately eight gunshots" rang out on the 20400 block of Veach. That's south of East Eight Mile and east of Conner.
After the gunfire, a silver SUV was spotted fleeing the area.
Killed in the gunfire was Lorenzo Colbert. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Jones is due for a probable cause conference on Sept. 24 and a preliminary examination on Sept. 31, both before Judge Kenyetta Jones. He has requested a court-appointed attorney.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.