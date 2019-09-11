Detroit — An 18-year-old Detroit man was denied bond on murder and gun charges in the late July shooting death of a 26-year-old man on the city's east side.

Kendell Jones, 18, was arraigned Tuesday at Detroit's 36th District Court on charges of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm. He was denied bond and will remain at Wayne County Jail as his case proceeds.

At about 6:15 p.m. on July 30, "approximately eight gunshots" rang out on the 20400 block of Veach. That's south of East Eight Mile and east of Conner.

After the gunfire, a silver SUV was spotted fleeing the area.

Killed in the gunfire was Lorenzo Colbert. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones is due for a probable cause conference on Sept. 24 and a preliminary examination on Sept. 31, both before Judge Kenyetta Jones. He has requested a court-appointed attorney.

