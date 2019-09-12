Suspect sought in woman's fatal stabbing in Detroit
Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a $2,500 reward for tips to find a suspect authorities say fatally stabbed a woman in southwest Detroit last weekend.
Detroit police reported the victim, identified as Tiffany Wallen, was found wounded about 4 p.m. Saturday in an alley in the 6100 block of Michigan Avenue.
Authorities said witnesses saw the woman arguing with a man before the incident.
She was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips by calling at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or going to www.1800speakup.org.
