Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced a $2,500 reward for tips to find a suspect authorities say fatally stabbed a woman in southwest Detroit last weekend.

Detroit police reported the victim, identified as Tiffany Wallen, was found wounded about 4 p.m. Saturday in an alley in the 6100 block of Michigan Avenue.

Authorities said witnesses saw the woman arguing with a man before the incident.

She was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips by calling at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or going to www.1800speakup.org.

