Detroit — A 47-year-old man was found dead Friday night after a hit-and-run on the city's east side, police said.

Police were called out at 9:25 p.m. to East Warren Avenue and Gray Street near Dickerson Avenue on reports of a collision.

There, they found a 47-year-old driving a gray four-door sedan dead after it was hit by suspect vehicle that fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving south on Dickerson, police said.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2200. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

