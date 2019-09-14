Man found fatally shot in Detroit home
Detroit — A 49-year-old man was found dead early Saturday on the city's west side, police said.
Police dispatched to the 8100 block of Artesian Street near Tireman Avenue and Southfield Freeway at 12:50 a.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, they found the man in the living room, unresponsive.
He was found with a single gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead by a medic.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2200. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
