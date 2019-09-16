Detroit — A 29-year-old Lapeer County man suspected in a fatal hit-and-run last week on Detroit's east side was arrested in northern Oakland County and given a $5,000 bond on two felony charges at his arraignment Saturday.

The crash that took place about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the area of Gratiot and Linnhurst, killed a 65-year-old man named Aubrey Blakely. A local media account said Blakely was "working to promote business" for an oil change shop with his friends when he was hit.

Blakely died of multiple injuries,per the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

Police said they pursued a suspect up to Oxford, in northern Oakland County.

The suspect, Matthew Bockart, 29, of Attica was arraigned Saturday on charges of reckless driving causing death, and failure to stop at the scene of an at-fault crash resulting in death. He was given a bond of $50,000/10 percent.

As of Monday morning, Bockart was still an inmate at Wayne County Jail. If he were to make bond, he's prohibited from buying or possessing guns, from using drugs and/or alcohol, and would have to wear a GPS tether.

Bockart is due for a probable cause conference on Sept. 24 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 1, both before Judge Kenyetta Jones.

