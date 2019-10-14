Detroit — The city is seeking proposals from developers to revitalize a vacant, city-owned commercial property in the Cass Park neighborhood.

The .86-acre site at Third and Charlotte sits along a major gateway between the city’s central business district and greater Midtown. It’s a short distance to venues including the Masonic Temple, Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and Fox Theatre.

“The property is a top commercial development priority for the City of Detroit given its visibility, proximity to institutions and employment hubs, and its adjacency to other city-controlled parcels and infrastructure investments,” city officials wrote in a release Monday.

This is an aerial view of the site at Charlotte and Third Avenue. The city is seeking proposals from developers to revitalize a vacant, city-owned commercial property in the Cass Park neighborhood. (Photo: Courtesy of Summit Commercial LLC)

The property is generally bounded by Peterboro Street to the north, Charlotte Street to the south, Third Street to the west, and Second Avenue to the east. It sits two blocks from Woodard and near expressways including M-10, Interstate 75 and Interstate 94.

Development proposals should include commercial uses such as a restaurant, retail or an event venue. The city said it will also consider mixed-use proposals with residential units.

A needs assessment released by the University of Michigan Taubman School of Architecture and Urban Planning in 2017 showed residents reporting a shortage of grocery stores, pharmacies and clothing stores in the lower Cass Park and Brush Park neighborhoods.

In recent years, redevelopments in the area have included the Detroit Shipping Co., an indoor/outdoor event space and food hall on Petersboro, and Founders Brewing Co. taproom and brewery on Charlotte.

Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 31 by email to parker@summitcommercialllc.com or in person at the City of Detroit’s Housing and Revitalization Department.

