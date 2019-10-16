Carjacking caught on camera at Detroit gas station
Detroit police have released surveillance footage of a carjacking on the city’s west side in a bid to bring in tips.
The video shows the victim about to leave a gas station in the 13500 block of Plymouth at about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 30 when a man in a red, hooded sweater approaches the driver's side and opens the door.
The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the driver get out of his gray Kia Rondo LX, investigators said in a statement.
The driver complied and the suspect is seen driving off.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Commercial Auto Theft at (313) 596-2555. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
