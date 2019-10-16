CLOSE The video shows the victim about to leave a gas station in the 13500 block of Plymouth at about 1:30 The Detroit News

Detroit police have released surveillance footage of a carjacking on the city’s west side in a bid to bring in tips.

The video shows the victim about to leave a gas station in the 13500 block of Plymouth at about 1:30 a.m. Sept. 30 when a man in a red, hooded sweater approaches the driver's side and opens the door.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and demanded the driver get out of his gray Kia Rondo LX, investigators said in a statement.

The driver complied and the suspect is seen driving off.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Commercial Auto Theft at (313) 596-2555. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/10/16/carjacking-caught-on-camera-at-detroit-gas-station/4005010002/