A motorcyclist died Wednesday after crashing into a van in Detroit, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a man riding a Honda sportbike east on Blaine near Third Avenue at about 5:25 p.m. disregarded a stop sign and struck a minivan.

The 26-year-old Honda rider was pronounced dead.

The van driver remained at the scene after the crash and was cooperating with investigators, police said. No other information was released.

