Drivers heading to Detroit this weekend for the annual marathon and the Lions game can expect to find road closures in the city and beyond.

Sunday's Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon means many roads will be closed in Detroit, the city announced:

Buy Photo A number of roads in Detroit will be closed this weekend because of the Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News)

Also Sunday, the Lions Game will close Brush between Beacon and Montcalm as well as Adams between Brush and John R, the city said.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, southbound Lodge Freeway is closed from I-75 to Jefferson between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Northbound M-10 will have the left lane closed from 6 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday from Griswold to Fort Street. The northbound ramp to westbound Jefferson is closed at the same time.

Meanwhile, eastbound Jefferson has two right lanes closed from Griswold to Randolph, 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Northbound and southbound Fort (M-85) has the following closures: 3rd to Griswold, 7 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday; West Grand Boulevard to 6th, 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday; and 3rd to 6th, 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Both directions of U.S.-12 (Michigan Avenue) is closed 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday from Trumbull to Griswold.

More roads closed for the marathon in Detroit:

•Cadillac Square between Woodward and Randolph

•Larned between I-375 and M-10

• Washington between Jefferson and State

• Congress between I-375 and Washington

• Third between Bagley and Fort

• Lafayette between Fifth and Michigan

• First between Michigan and Congress

• Shelby between Jefferson and Michigan

• Fort between Grand Blvd. and Woodward

• Cass between Michigan and Congress

• Michigan between Trumbull and Woodward

• Griswold between State and Jefferson

• Second between Congress and Lafayette

• Jefferson between M-10 and I-375

• The southbound I-375 off-ramp to Larned

• The northbound I-75 off-ramp to the Ambassador Bridge

Other weekend closures include:

I-75

NB/SB, South Boulevard to M-24 in Oakland County has one lane open, 7 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday

EB M-59 ramp to SB 75 is closed, 8 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday

NB/SB lanes closed intermittently at Sibley, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday

NB/SB 75 ramps to SB M-10, 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday

NB ramp to Ambassador Bridge, 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday

SB service drive, Central to Springwells, right lane closed, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

I-94

EB 94, Eight Mile to I-696, has one lane open and on/off ramps closed, 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

EB/WB, Conner to M-3/Gratiot, one lane open, 5 a.m to 5 p.m. Saturday

WB, to US-12/Michigan, closed, 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

EB/WB, I-275 to Telegraph, one lane open, 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

I-375

SB ramp to Larned, 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday

I-696

EB ramp to Greenfield, 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

M-3 (Gratiot)

SB, 16 Mile/Metro Pkwy to 14 Mile, left lane closed, 9 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday.

NB/SB ramp to EB I-94, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

M-39(Southfield Road)

NB/SB ramps to EB I-96, 8 p.m. Friday through mid-November

M-59

EB/WB, M-97 to I-94, has one lane, moving two right-lane closure, 11 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday

WB, Milford Road to Tipsico Lake, one lane open, 6 a.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Monday

US-24 (Telegraph)

SB, I-696 to Franklin, one lane open, 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

NB/SB, County Center Drive to US-24/Dixie Hwy, 5 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday

