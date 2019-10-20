Buy Photo The race begins on Fort Street near Cass Avenue, takes runners over the Ambassador Bridge and into Canada for miles 3-7, before bringing competitors back over to the States via the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. (Photo: Bryan Mitchell, Special to The Detroit News)

The 42nd running of the Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon began at 7 a.m. on Fort Street in downtown Detroit.

A series of road and highway closures including parts of Jefferson Avenue and the Lodge Freeway (M-10) took effect as early as 4 a.m. Sunday and limited entry into a large portion of downtown.

Last year, Chistopher Chipsiya captured first place in the event after taking second in 2016 and 2017, posting a time of 2:21.2. The 44-year-old Kenyan earned a purse of $4,000 for winning the race and an extra $2,000 for winning the masters division (40+).

Chipsiya said after last year’s win that cooler temperatures were a major factor in helping shave more than six minutes off his time from 2017. Runners who benefited from the chillier air during last year’s race can expect to catch a break from Mother Nature again, as Sunday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 67.

Chistopher Chipsiya in 2018 finally captured first place in the event after taking second in 2016 and 2017. (Photo: Elaine Cromie / special to Detroit News)

The 2018 women’s division saw Lioudmila Kortchaguina reclaim the title she earned as 2016’s Detroit Marathon winner. The 47-year-old Russian-born Canadian finished with a time of 2:47.26 and also earned a total of $6,000 for winning both the race and masters division.

The race begins on Fort Street near Cass Avenue, takes runners over the Ambassador Bridge and into Canada for miles 3-7, before bringing competitors back over to the States via the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. Competitors will also cross the MacArthur Bridge into Belle Isle just after Mile 19 and return to the finish line on Fort via the RiverWalk and Jefferson.

