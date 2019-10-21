Detroit — A man has been jailed after the shooting death of a 27-year-old man during a fight on the city's west side, police records say.

Jerome Nowden, 28, was arraigned on four felony charges related to the shooting, which took place on Monday, Oct. 14. He was denied bond during his arraignment Saturday and faces life in prison if convicted.

Jerome Nowden (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Police say the suspect and the victim had been arguing at 6:15 p.m.on the 15800 block of Joy Road, when the fight turned physical.

The suspect pulled out a handgun, shot the victim and fled on foot, authorities said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but died from his wounds. The Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Donovan Welch. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Nowden is in the midst of a three-year probation term that started in January, according to Michigan Department of Corrections records. That sentence came from a March plea deal in Wayne County for receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle in March 2018.

Not counting his current probation, Nowden has had 14 probation terms over the years, ranging from cocaine and marijuana possession to resisting a police officer to firearms possession to home invasion, and has been justice-involved for most of his adult life.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, half of Nowden's right big toe was amputated after a gunshot wound suffered in March 2012.

Nowden was arrested two days after the shooting by Detroit police, according to a Michigan State Police background check.

Nowden last reported to his probation agent on Oct. 4; he had been arrested by the time of his next scheduled meeting, on Oct. 18. He had passed his drug screenings, but was not employed at the time of the fight.

