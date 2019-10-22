Detroit — Detroit police are investigating the death early Tuesday of a 6-year-old found unresponsive in her east side home.

At around 6:15 p.m. the girl was sleeping at the house on the 10600 block of Lakepointe, Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department said.

“Preliminary information shows the girl’s aunt allegedly rolled over on her while sleeping next to her, but we’re still investigating,” she said.

Kirkwood said the child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death,” said Kirkwood.

