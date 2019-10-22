Detroit police release video of man wanted in connection to Oct. 6 shooting
Detroit — Detroit police released a video Monday of a man wanted in connection to a shooting on the city's west side.
At about 10:15 p.m. Oct. 6, near Joy Road and Piedmont Street, a male was involved in a shooting,Detroit police said. There were no injuries.
Detroit police are seeking help in finding an individual, seen in the video, involved in an Oct. 6 shooting on the city's west side The Detroit News
Detroit police describe the individual as 17-25 years old, with a slim build, medium-brown complexion with short dreads below the ear.
The man was last seen wearing a red zipper jacket with white stripes down the front, jeans and red shoes.
Anyone with information on the person is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit by calling (313) 596-5628 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) 773-2587.
