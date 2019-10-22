A 39-year-old woman was seriously hurt Monday night in a shooting on Detroit's west side, police said.

A preliminary investigation found the woman had been "pounding on the back door" at a home on the 14100 block of Artesian about 8:10 p.m. when a resident opened fire, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

She and the 33-year-old man were acquainted, but their relationship was unclear and authorities are working to determine if the shooting was accidental, Donakowski said.

"We’re sorting through the details," he said.

The woman was hospitalized in critical condition late Monday.

The resident was detained for questioning. Authorities did not release other details.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/10/22/woman-shooting-detroit-west-side-artesian/4060134002/