Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash on southbound Interstate 75 and State Fair, officials said.

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. and involved a SUV that left the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to authorities. The vehicle's driver died from his injuries, they said.

Officials ask motorists to avoid the area if possible to enable them to continue their investigation.

