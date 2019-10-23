Driver dies in crash on SB I-75 at State Fair on Detroit's east side
Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash on southbound Interstate 75 and State Fair, officials said.
The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. and involved a SUV that left the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to authorities. The vehicle's driver died from his injuries, they said.
Officials ask motorists to avoid the area if possible to enable them to continue their investigation.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/10/23/driver-dies-crash-southbound-i-75-state-fair/4069320002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.