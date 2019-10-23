Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal crash on southbound Interstate 75 and State Fair, officials said.

Michigan State Police. (Photo: Charles V. Tines / Detroit News file)

The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. and involved a SUV that left the roadway and crashed into a tree, according to authorities. The vehicle's driver died from his injuries, they said.

Officials ask motorists to avoid the area if possible to enable them to continue their investigation.

Traffic Crash: On 10/23 at approximately 5 30 AM, MSP 911 received calls of a single SUV that went off the roadway and hit a tree S I 75 and State Fair in the city of Detroit. pic.twitter.com/nTT2P6Gsxu — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) October 23, 2019

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/10/23/driver-dies-crash-southbound-i-75-state-fair/4069320002/