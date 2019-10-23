Detroit — A man died early Wednesday morning in a house fire on Detroit's west side, the fire department confirmed.

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. on the 4900 block of 33rd Street, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department. That's south of Interstate 94 and east of Livernois.

Details were not immediately available on the cause of the fire.

