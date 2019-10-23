Man dies in house fire on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A man died early Wednesday morning in a house fire on Detroit's west side, the fire department confirmed.
The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. on the 4900 block of 33rd Street, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department. That's south of Interstate 94 and east of Livernois.
Details were not immediately available on the cause of the fire.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/10/23/man-dies-house-fire-detroit-west-side/4069068002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.