Man steals ATM from Detroit gas station, torches truck in Highland Park
Detroit — A man chained the ATM from a east side gas station to a pickup truck early Wednesday and drove off with it, police said.
The theft took place about 4:40 a.m. at a Marathon gas station on the 20200 block of Van Dyke, according to the Detroit Police Department. That's south of East Eight Mile.
Spokeswoman Latrice Crawford said the suspect chained the ATM to a light blue, older model Dodge Ram and drove off.
Police later recovered the Ram ablaze, about five miles south and west of the crime scene, at Brush and Gerald in Highland Park.
The ATM and the suspect, though, were nowhere to be found. Police are looking to locate both.
