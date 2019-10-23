CLOSE The attack happened at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 17100 block of East Warren near Cadieux Road, according to authorities The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find suspects in an assault on a man who was sitting at a bus stop on the city's east side earlier this month.

The attack happened at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 17100 block of East Warren near Cadieux Road, according to authorities.

Detroit Police are seeking tips to find suspects in an Oct. 10 assault of a man at a bus stop in the 17100 block of East Warren Avenue. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

A 23-year-old man was sitting on the bench as he waited for a bus when a group of teens entered the area.

One of the teens struck the victim on the side of the head and knocked him unconscious, police said. Two other teens then kicked the victim while he was on the ground. The suspects then fled on foot.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call the Detective Unit of the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

