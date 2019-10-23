Police seek tips in assault at east side Detroit bus stop
The attack happened at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 17100 block of East Warren near Cadieux Road, according to authorities The Detroit News
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find suspects in an assault on a man who was sitting at a bus stop on the city's east side earlier this month.
The attack happened at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 17100 block of East Warren near Cadieux Road, according to authorities.
A 23-year-old man was sitting on the bench as he waited for a bus when a group of teens entered the area.
One of the teens struck the victim on the side of the head and knocked him unconscious, police said. Two other teens then kicked the victim while he was on the ground. The suspects then fled on foot.
Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the suspects should call the Detective Unit of the Detroit Police Department's 5th Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.