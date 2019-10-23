Reward announced for tips in Detroit father's slaying
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering $2,500 reward for tips to find a suspect nearly three months after a man was slain on Detroit's east side.
Divonte Lawrence was pulling up to visit a friend near Russell Street and Nevada after dropping off relatives about 12:10 a.m. June 25 when someone approached and fired several shots into his Chevrolet TrailBlazer, investigators said in a statement.
The 26-year-old father of two, who was engaged to be married, died from his injuries.
Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/10/23/reward-announced-tips-detroit-fathers-slaying/4080424002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.