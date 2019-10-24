Detroit — Five children and a firefighter have been injured in a house fire on the city's west side, officials said.

Firefighters responded at about 9:20 a.m. to a report of a fire on the 22400 block of Pembroke Avenue between Lahser and Berg roads.

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said there wasn't much information about the fire other than the injuries.

"Five children were transported to a hospital," he said. "They are a four-month-old female, two two-year-old females, a three-year-old male and a four-year-old female. I don't have their conditions at this time but they were all taken to Children's Hospital."

Fornell also said a firefighter was injured as he attempted to enter the home. His injury, he said, is non-life-threatening.

