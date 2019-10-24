Detroit — A dispute between neighbors on the city's west side over trash in mid-June ended in the shooting death of a 45-year-old woman.

Immediately after the shooting, police didn't even have a suspect description to offer. But four months later, they arrested a 21-year-old Oak Park man in connection to the incident.

Antonio Richards was charged with eight felonies related to the incident, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office. They include first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three counts of felony firearm.

Antonio Richards. (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

If convicted on all charges, Richards could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The dispute took place just after 8 p.m. on the 8000 block of Robson on June 17, Detroit Police Department spokeswoman Latrice Crawford said. That's just north of Tireman and east of Greenfield.

Police say that after the woman and other neighbors argued, she went back inside her home.

A short time later, gunshots were fired through the front of the home, striking the victim. After being shot multiple times, she died at the scene.

Court records identify the victim as Carol Mims.

Richards was denied bond Wednesday at his arraignment before 36th District Court Magistrate Laura Echartea.

He's due for a probable cause conference on Nov. 6 and a preliminary examination on Nov. 11, both before Judge Lynise Bryant.

