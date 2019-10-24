Detroit — Police are asking for the public's help finding a fifth suspect in the February murder of a 64-year-old man on Detroit's west side.

Samuel Johnson, 33, is wanted in connection to the Feb. 6 homicide, which happened at about 9:10 p.m. in the 14000 block of LaSalle Boulevard south of Oakman and east of Lindwood Street, according to police.

Johnson (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

Authorities said Johnson is described as being 5-feet-11, 220 pounds with a dark complexion, a mustache and goatee. He may be wearing a short, braided hair style and eyeglasses.

Police said Willie Ray Pittman Jr. drove to the block of LaSalle and honked his horn. Two men approached with handguns and ordered PIttman and a second person out of a vehicle and to the ground. The suspects shot Pitman, who died later at a hospital.

Since Pittman's slaying, two have been convicted for their roles in his murder.

Moore (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

David Calvin Moore, 46, pleaded guilty in July to several charges, including armed robbery and second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 15-25 years in prison for those two charges.

Gwendolyn Christian, 39, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of armed robbery and second-degree murder. She was sentenced to 13-28 years.

Christian (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Walter Whitner, 45, and George Robinson, 51, were charged September in connection to the crime. Both were arraigned in Detroit's 36th District Court on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. A magistrate denied both of the men bond.

George Robinson (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

