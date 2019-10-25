Two teens sought in an attack on a man at a Detroit bus stop have turned themselves in, police said Thursday.

Detroit police continue seeking tips to find a third suspect in an Oct. 10 assault of a man at a bus stop in the 17100 block of East Warren Avenue. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Both youths went to the Detroit police Fifth Precinct late Wednesday, hours after investigators released surveillance footage of the incident, authorities said in a statement.

One, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested. The other, a 16-year-old boy, was listed as detained, according to the notice.

Other details were not released.

Police are seeking a third teen wanted in connection with the assault reported 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 17100 block of East Warren.

A security camera showed one of the teens striking a 23-year-old man sitting on a bench, knocking him unconscious. Two other youths kicked him.

The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5540. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

