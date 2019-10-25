2 youths sought in Detroit bus stop attack turn themselves in
Two teens sought in an attack on a man at a Detroit bus stop have turned themselves in, police said Thursday.
Both youths went to the Detroit police Fifth Precinct late Wednesday, hours after investigators released surveillance footage of the incident, authorities said in a statement.
One, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested. The other, a 16-year-old boy, was listed as detained, according to the notice.
Other details were not released.
Police are seeking a third teen wanted in connection with the assault reported 3:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 17100 block of East Warren.
A security camera showed one of the teens striking a 23-year-old man sitting on a bench, knocking him unconscious. Two other youths kicked him.
The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5540. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.
