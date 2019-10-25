Detroit — A Canton woman, 41, faces two felony charges related to a fatal crash late Monday night on Detroit's east side.

Concepcion Ledesma was arraigned Thursday at Detroit's 36th District Court on charges of reckless driving causing death and driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license causing death.

Concepcion Ledesma (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

Magistrate Millicent Sherman gave her a $50,000/10% bond, and as of Friday morning she's still a Wayne County Jail inmate.

Detroit police spokeswoman Janae Gordon says the crash took place Monday night, just before 11:30 p.m., on Gratiot and Van Dyke. The suspect was headed southwest on Gratiot, at a "high rate of speed," when she hit a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

The crash pushed the victim's vehicle through the intersection, where it was hit again. The driver of that third vehicle was not hurt.

Court records identify the victim as Tenille McGhee, 25. The Wayne County Medical Examiner says she died of a fractured spine and face, along with a collapsed lung and hemorrhaging.

Ledesma is due for a probable cause conference on Oct. 31 and a preliminary examination on Nov. 5, both before Judge Kenyetta Jones.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/10/25/canton-woman-fatal-detroit-crash-reckless-driving-charge/4094991002/