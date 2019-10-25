Detroit — A decorated former Detroit firefighter is accused of mishandling funds while serving as treasurer of the Detroit Fire Fighters Association union.

The allegation against Verdine Day was made in a union bulletin released to members Wednesday.

Fire Engine Operator Verdine Day is accused by Fire Fighters Association officials of mishandling union funds. (Photo: Breana Noble, Detroit News)

"We have recently learned that former Treasurer Verdine Day misused Union assets while serving as Treasurer of this Local," union president Mike Nevin wrote in the bulletin, which was obtained by The Detroit News. "As of yet, we have not determined the exact amount involved or the time period during which this misuse occurred."

Nevin declined to comment beyond what he wrote in the bulletin. Day could not be reached for comment Friday.

Nevin wrote in the bulletin that he called for an "emergency meeting" earlier this week "to report the matter to the entire Board ... we have authorized an immediate forensic audit of all the Local's books and records."

Day, 60, who retired last month, was the department's first African-American female fire engine driver. She received the Detroit Woman Firefighter of the Year award in April at the Detroit Public Safety Foundation's Women in Blue ceremony.

When she was presented the award, Day told The News she planned to retire when she turned 60 in September.

"If you have a passion for helping people, this is the best job ever," Day said at the ceremony.

