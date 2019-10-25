Eight people were transported to the hospital Friday after a multi-vehicle crash on Detroit's west side.

Firefighters were called to the scene near Seven Mile and Greenfield about 4:15 p.m. to extricate a woman who had multiple fractures, Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell said.

The 32-year-old was the most seriously injured and remained hospitalized late Friday, he said.

Four men from the other cars, ages 33, 33, 36 and 60, were treated for neck and back pain, Fornell said.

Three children, ages 2, 2 and 11, did not appear to be hurt but were also taken to the hospital for evaluation, he said.

The crash is under investigation.

