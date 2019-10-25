Detroit police are working to find two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting this week on the city's east side.

Investigators believe the armed pair tried to rob two people sitting in a car on the 18900 block of Hayes about 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

The 46-year-old driver and one of the suspects wrestled over the second man's long gun. The other suspect fought with the passenger, then allegedly "produced a firearm and fired shots across the vehicle, fatally wounding the victim," police said in a statement.

Both suspects fled in an unknown direction, according to the notice. Other details, including a full description, were not released.

Authorities on Friday released surveillance footage showing the suspect who tussled with the driver. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with white designs on the chest and sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2279. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

