A week after Linda Parker was found slain on Detroit's east side, relatives still are reeling from the loss and seeking answers to find a suspect.

"I want them to be found," said Sandra Hood, her only surviving sibling. "They didn’t have to hurt her like that."

As Parker's family prepares for a funeral, Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Friday announced a $2,500 reward in a bid to spur tips to solve her slaying.

The reward was announced Friday. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

The case remained under investigation Friday, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Hood believes few leads have materialized since a cousin found Parker's remains early Oct. 18 at a home in the 3900 block of Meldrum police described as vacant.

The cousin, who had been unable to reach the 63-year-old since the day before and went searching for her, spotted Parker's bike outside, Hood said.

In a statement Friday, Crime Stoppers said Parker appeared to have been “beaten to death with an unknown object.”

Investigators told relatives they suspect she might have been attacked by an acquaintance. Hood wonders why since the city native and grandmother of two did not appear to have any enemies, she said.

"I don’t think she weighed more than 110 pounds. She loved to sing. She was very nice and helpful," Hood said. "Everybody loved her."

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or www.1800speakup.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/10/26/crime-stoppers-offers-2-500-reward-tips-detroit-womans-slaying/2463230001/