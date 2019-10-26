Carly-Madison Sparks, 14, was last seen on Friday, Oct. 25 at 3:20 p.m. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Friday afternoon on the city's northeast side.

Carly-Madison Sparks was last seen at approximately 3:20 p.m. at her home in the 19000 block of Buffalo near Dorais Playground, police said.

Officers said she left her home and has not been seen since.

Carly-Madison is described as a 14-year-old girl, 5-foot-3-inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair. Family told police she is in good physical condition.

If anyone has seen Sparks or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak up.

