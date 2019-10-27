Detroit — A 19-year-old man remained hospitalized Sunday after being shot multiple times while taking out his trash.

The attempted robbery took place around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Vernor, just north of Mount Elliott Cemetery.

Police spokesman Cpl. Dan Donakowski said the victim and his brother were approached by two men who announced a holdup.

One, wearing a black hoodie, held a gun. The other was wearing a black jacket. Both were described as approximately 19 years old and 5-foot-11.

The suspects fled on foot, Donakowski said.

