Single-vehicle crashes claimed two lives in Metro Detroit Sunday morning, according to the Michigan State Police.

In the first, a driver lost control on the southbound Lodge near Glendale in Detroit around 2 a.m. and hit the median wall. A preliminary investigation determined that the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

At 6:35 a.m. in Harper Woods, a speeding driver on Interstate 94 near Eight Mile Road lost control, climbed an embankment and struck a tree. The vehicle caught fire, according to the MSP twitter feed, and the driver was trapped.

Neither driver has been publicly identified.

