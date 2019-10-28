Detroit — Two 20-year-old men — one from Detroit, the other from Dearborn — face murder charges in the slaying of a woman gunned down in early October at an apartment building on Detroit's west side.

At about 3:20 p.m. Oct. 4, on the 18400 block of Joy, police say two men entered the leasing office of an apartment complex and ordered a 42-year-old woman and another person to the floor.

Tyrell Martez Jones (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

They shot the woman in her thigh, authorities said. Medics took her to the hospital, and she died on Oct. 10.

Court records identify the victim as De'Angela Richardson. After her death Richardson, a mother who was soon to be married, was profiled by People Magazine.

Tyrell Jones of Dearborn and James Dent of Detroit face an identical slate of charges: Felony murder, armed robbery and two counts of felony firearm.

Both were denied bond at their arraignments this weekend. Jones had been jailed since Oct. 19 after an arrest in Dearborn, and was held on a $50,000 bond on charges of receiving or concealing a stolen motor vehicle and driving without a license.

James Dent (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

He was denied bond at arraignment Sunday in the homicide, and will remain at Wayne County Jail. Jones also faces charges in a separate homicide, which also took place on Oct. 19, records show.

Dent is due for a probable cause conference on Nov. 8 and a preliminary examination on Nov. 15, both before Judge Ronald Giles at Detroit's 36th District Court.

Jones's future court dates were not immediately available.

