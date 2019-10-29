Detroit — A 20-year-old Dearborn man facing charges in the early-October death of a woman in an apartment leasing office on Detroit's west side also faces a homicide charge related to a man's death during a carjacking, records show.

Tyrell Martez Jones (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

Tyrell Martez Jones, 20, and Ahmad Ayoub, 25, face an identical five-count slate of charges in the death of 28-year-old Delshon Scott: felony murder, assault with intent to murder, arson preparation to burn property between $1,000 and $20,000, and two counts of carjacking.

On the morning of Oct. 19, about 1:45 a.m., Scott was found shot on the 8000 block of Fielding. That's just north of Tireman and west of Evergreen.

Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died en route. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office says Scott was shot in his back.

Scott's red 2005 Ford Focus was stolen in the attack.

Ahmed Ayoub (Photo: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)

Ayoub is due for a probable cause conference on Nov. 7 and a preliminary examination on Nov. 14, both before Judge Lynise Bryant.

Later on Oct. 4, Dearborn police arrested Jones for driving without a license and receiving and concealing stolen property, according to a Michigan State Police background check. Capt. Issa Shahin declined to share details of the case.

Court records give the same address for Jones and Ayoub.

Both suspects in Scott's death were denied bond, and both will remain at Wayne County Jail.

Jones is also charged in the shooting death of 42-year-old De'Angela Richardson.

At about 3:20 p.m. Oct. 4, Richardson and another person were in a leasing office of an apartment on the 18400 block of Joy, police said.

Two men entered the office and ordered the victims to the ground, before shooting Richardson in her thigh. She died on Oct. 10, and her death is a homicide.

James Dent (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Jones is charged alongside a 20-year-old man named James Dent in Richardson's death.

