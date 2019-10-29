One person died and another person was hospitalized Monday after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning on the city's east side.

Officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of East Palmer at about 5:45 p.m. to perform a welfare check. A 75-year-old man told investigators he last had contact with one of the residents at about 11 p.m. the previous night.

Inside, officers found a 47-year-old man dead on the floor and a 45-year-old woman awake but unresponsive, police said in a statement.

She was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the release.

Fire officials and a hazardous materials team also were called to the scene to investigate.

Authorities did not release details on the source of carbon monoxide.

