Detroit — A man accused of carjacking and several robberies between February and October has been charged, officials said.

Edward Mack Anderson, 27, was charged Monday in 36th District Court in Detroit with dozens of charges in connection with the crimes, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.

A magistrate ordered Anderson to be held in jail without bond and scheduled his next court appearance for Nov. 11, according to authorities.

Anderson is accused in eight separate crimes, officials said. The crimes, their dates and the charges associated with them:

Feb. 3 : Anderson is accused of firing three shots at a female driver who had just exited the northbound Lodge Freeway at Wyoming. He has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a five-year felony, and two counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a two-year felony.

: Anderson is accused of firing three shots at a female driver who had just exited the northbound Lodge Freeway at Wyoming. He has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a five-year felony, and two counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, a two-year felony. April 9 : He allegedly brandished a firearm at the same previous victim in the 15100 block of Greenfield. He has been charged with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of using a firearm during a felony.

: He allegedly brandished a firearm at the same previous victim in the 15100 block of Greenfield. He has been charged with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of using a firearm during a felony. Sept. 28 : Anderson is accused of carjacking a 27-year-old male and a 28-year-old female at a gas station in the 11600 block of Schaefer. He has been charged with carjacking, two counts of armed robbery, receiving and concealing stolen property— a motor vehicle, unlawful driving away of an automobile, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and six counts of using a firearm during a felony.

: Anderson is accused of carjacking a 27-year-old male and a 28-year-old female at a gas station in the 11600 block of Schaefer. He has been charged with carjacking, two counts of armed robbery, receiving and concealing stolen property— a motor vehicle, unlawful driving away of an automobile, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and six counts of using a firearm during a felony. Oct. 5 : He allegedly robbed a 53-year-old man's clothing and personal property in the area of Tireman and Southfield Road at 12:10 a.m. He has been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

: He allegedly robbed a 53-year-old man's clothing and personal property in the area of Tireman and Southfield Road at 12:10 a.m. He has been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm. Oct. 5 : Fifteen minutes later, Anderson allegedly robbed a 27-year-old man in the area of Diversey and Mansfield. He pulled a weapon on the victim, struck him in the head with the weapon and robbed him of his clothing and personal property. He has been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of using a firearm during a felony.

: Fifteen minutes later, Anderson allegedly robbed a 27-year-old man in the area of Diversey and Mansfield. He pulled a weapon on the victim, struck him in the head with the weapon and robbed him of his clothing and personal property. He has been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of using a firearm during a felony. Oct. 9 : He allegedly robbed a 20-year-old man in the area of Scotten and Scoval. Anderson has been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of using a firearm during a felony.

: He allegedly robbed a 20-year-old man in the area of Scotten and Scoval. Anderson has been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of using a firearm during a felony. Oct. 24 : Anderson allegedly robbed a man at about 10:58 p.m. on Second Avenue near Hancock. He has been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of using a firearm during a felony.

: Anderson allegedly robbed a man at about 10:58 p.m. on Second Avenue near Hancock. He has been charged with armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of using a firearm during a felony. Oct. 24: An hour later, Anderson allegedly robbed an 18-year-old man at about 11:55 p.m. on Cass near Selden. The victim escaped on foot. Anderson has been charged with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of using a firearm during a felony.

