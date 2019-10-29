Detroiters protest slaying of Atatiana Jefferson as part of National Day of Outrage
Activists and community organizers gathered Monday at the "Spirit of Detroit" to protest the fatal police shooting of an African American woman in Texas.
The demonstrators wore black and demanded justice for Atatiana Jefferson, the 28-year-old shot Oct. 12 in her home by Aaron Dean, a Fort Worth police officer who had been dispatched to conduct a welfare check. Police were called by a neighbor who said her front door was open.
Investigators have said Dean fired a shot at Jefferson as she looked out a window after hearing noises outside her home. He was not heard on his body camera identifying himself as a police officer.
Dean has since resigned and been charged with murder.
The protest in Detroit on Monday was among others in cities across the country, including New York, as part of a national Day of Outrage. The effort was organized by Until Freedom, a social justice group.
The protest was billed as a call to action.
"We know that if we don’t stand in solidarity, build community and demand change that anyone of us could be the next victims of injustice," organizers said.
