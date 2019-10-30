Detroit — Police are working to identify a man who crashed into a home on Detroit's east side and died after being shot late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported about 10 p.m. on the 14700 block of Cedar Grove, said Detroit Police Department spokeswoman Janae Gordon. That's north of Houston-Whittier and east of Chalmers.

Police found the victim's burgundy vehicle crashed into the back of a home.

He died from his injuries.

Police describe the man as a John Doe and offered no approximate age. The circumstances preceding the shooting are not immediately known.

